Portion of Hwy 45 in Lowndes County will honor WWII veteran

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lowndes County will honor the memory of one of World War II’s “Band of Brothers”.

Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support naming a stretch of Highway 45 in northern Lowndes County in memory of Bradford Freeman.

Freeman, who died last July was the last surviving member of Easy Company – 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st airborne. The unit was made famous by the book and series “Band of Brothers”.

Freeman saw combat at D-Day, and The Battle of the Bulge, and helped liberate a concentration camp.

After the war, he went to Mississippi State and settled down in Caledonia, but remained active with Veteran’s groups.

“It’s pretty amazing that you had somebody that did what he did that lived among us, delivered the mail, was so friendly to everybody he met, and was so easy to talk to, yet you were standing there in front of a true American hero. And he was so humble about it, and it just exemplified what these people mean in that generation who served our country,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The bill to name the highway for Freeman is going through the state legislature. Lawmakers needed a resolution from Supervisors to show that they were in favor of it.

