Portion of Walsh Road in Tupelo closes June 24 to June 28

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer road work continues in Tupelo, and that brings another road closing next week.

Beginning Monday morning, Walsh Road will be closed from Endville Road to Timberlane Road.

The road will be closed to all through traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday.

Crews will be doing road construction in the area.

Expect delays in that area and be on the lookout for detours.

