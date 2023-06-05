Portion of West Jackson Street in Tupelo to close for road work

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A portion of West Jackson Street in Tupelo will be closed due to road work.

Monday through Friday, West Jackson Street from George Avenue to Lumpkin Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New water and sewer taps are being installed by Tupelo Water and Light employees for the new construction on the 1300 block of West Jackson.

There will be a detour to go down George Avenue, Leonard Drive, and Lumpkin Avenue to avoid the road work.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter