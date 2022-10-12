Portions of the Natchez Trace Parkway will be closed for roadwork

NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY (WCBI) – A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway in north Mississippi and north Alabama will close tonight.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m., starting at Highway 4 in Tishomingo County. It will continue until Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

This closure will impact the John Coffee Memorial Bridge, which spans the Tennessee River.

Detours will be in place until the work is completed.

The roadwork is part of an ongoing improvement project from Milepost 291 through Milepost 331.

The parkway remains closed from Highway 4 to Highway 25 in Tishomingo County due to delays.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter