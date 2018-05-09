Possible development project set for old Lee Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Old S.D. Lee Middle School building in Columbus could soon receive new life.
Earlier Wednesday, the Columbus Redevelopment Authority announced an investment group is interested in developing the property.
- Advertisement -
For the past few years now the building and site has been empty and vacant, creating an eyesore for many residents.
But now a makeover may soon be coming to this site.
Columbus Redevelopment Authority President John Acker says a developer, who’s remaining anonymous at this time, is interested in investing roughly $15 million to the site.
Hear the possible plans for the project tonight on WCBI News and later on wcbi.com