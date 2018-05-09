Possible development project set for old Lee Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Old S.D. Lee Middle School building in Columbus could soon receive new life.

Earlier Wednesday, the Columbus Redevelopment Authority announced an investment group is interested in developing the property.

For the past few years now the building and site has been empty and vacant, creating an eyesore for many residents.

But now a makeover may soon be coming to this site.

Columbus Redevelopment Authority President John Acker says a developer, who’s remaining anonymous at this time, is interested in investing roughly $15 million to the site.

