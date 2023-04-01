Damage reported in Tupelo and Pontotoc

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Homes and businesses have been damaged in Lee and Pontotoc Counties.

A tornado warning was posted for Pontotoc late Friday night, and shortly afterward damage reports started coming in.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor tells WCBI Highway 41, south of Highway 15, and the 10th Street areas had most of the damage. Several trees and powerlines were reported down in town. There is also an unconfirmed report of injuries in Pontotoc County.

First responders were also going to the College Hill, Old Town Drive, and Old Airport Road areas to see the extent of damage in those areas.

The storm rolled into Tupelo causing damage along South Green Street, along with Eason and Cliff Gookin Boulevards.

Debris was reported in the roadway near Cooper Tire on South Green Street. There were also several gas leaks in the area.

Fire and police were on the scene into early Saturday morning clearing the area.

A storm earlier in the night downed trees and powerlines in the Guntown and Plantersville areas of Lee County.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department tells WCBI damage was reported in the Golden area from a possible tornado.

WCBI News will have the very latest information coming up on WCBI News Saturday Sunrise.