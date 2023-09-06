Potentially stolen submerged van found by fisherman, investigators looking for answers

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A van found submerged by a fisherman in Itawamba County appears to be stolen out of Aberdeen, according to Sheriff Chris Dickinson.

Sheriff Dickinson says the fisherman made the discovery Sunday morning at a boat ramp on Highway 25 near the Itawamba County and Monroe County border.

No one was in the van and Sheriff Dickinson says it appears the van was stolen from Aberdeen, although the theft was never entered into the national crime database, known as NCIC.