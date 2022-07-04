Potentially stormy Fourth as temperatures climb

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs continue to climb, first into the 90s by Monday, and eventually into the upper 90s by Thursday. Mixed in chances for showers and thunderstorms provide some hope for cooling, but overall the week remains relatively dry.

MONDAY: The Fourth of July could be a stormy one, with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Highs reach into the 90s with overnight temperatures hitting the mid 70s.