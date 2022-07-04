Potentially stormy Fourth as temperatures climb
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs continue to climb, first into the 90s by Monday, and eventually into the upper 90s by Thursday. Mixed in chances for showers and thunderstorms provide some hope for cooling, but overall the week remains relatively dry.
MONDAY: The Fourth of July could be a stormy one, with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Highs reach into the 90s with overnight temperatures hitting the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Less of a chance for rain exists Tuesday, although the odd shower or thunderstorm is still possible. Highs continue the slow warming trend, reaching further into the low 90s in the afternoon. A low in the upper 70s also marks a warming of overnight temperatures.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures continue to warm, eventually reaching the upper 90s by Thursday. Intermixed rain chances may provide some localized relief for some but most of us will deal with dry conditions during this stretch. Saturday provides the next major rain chance, with the elevated possibility of thunderstorms. Lows stabilize in the upper 70s, and remain that way through overnight Friday.