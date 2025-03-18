Poultry instructor gives bird flu safety tips

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Low supply. High demand.

The bird flu is putting a strain on the poultry industry, leading to egg shortages and price hikes.

Just last week, a case was confirmed in a chicken flock in Noxubee County.

“It takes time to replace those birds, so when you lose a high number of birds like the table egg layers, when you lose a high number of those, it’s going to affect the market,” said Jonathan Moon, an instructor in the Poultry Sciences Department for Mississippi State University Extension Service.

He said it takes about six months for a chicken to mature and start producing quality eggs.

Typically, table-egg-laying hens are kept for about two years.

But if a flock falls ill to the bird flu, “we have to depopulate that farm to keep other farms from contracting high path A.I.,” said Moon.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as “bird flu,” is spread from wild birds.

To reduce the risk, Moon suggests farm owners to limit outside exposure.

“Try to keep your birds contained. Limit their interactions with wild birds. And you know, yourself, you can track things into the farm and into your flock that can get them sick,” said Moon.

He suggested having designated shoes for the farm or wearing fresh clothes when handling your flock to prevent spread.

Some signs of the bird flu in poultry include, “respiratory issues, birds that are lethargic, sneezing, coughing, maybe some discoloration of the wattles and combs. Things of that nature,” said Moon.

If your flock shows any symptoms of the flu, report it to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health.

According to the Board, the bird flu does not present a food safety risk.

Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly at the internal temperature of 165 degrees.

