Power line to blame for Lamar County fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Dozens of acres of forest were in flames on Tuesday in Lamar County, Alabama.

Volunteer firefighters and the Alabama Forestry Commission have been working to put out the fire.

In this video from farmer Will Gilmer, you can see how massive the blaze is near Beaver Creek Road. That’s just north of Vernon.

Lamar County Emergency Management tells WCBI the fire was sparked by a downed power line.

Crews are asking people to stay away from the area.

A bulldozer worked to cut fire lanes to slow or put out the flames on Tuesday afternoon.

There’s also a woods fire near Kennedy, in the southern end of the county.

Lamar County EMA advises people not to burn at this time.