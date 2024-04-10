Power out at Tupelo Middle: Students sent home

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rain overnight and this morning are creating headaches across north Mississippi.

A weather-related power outage at Tupelo Middle School sends students home for the day.

The Tupelo Public School District made a Facebook post shortly before 9 a.m. alerting parents of the power outage. TPSD Spokesman Greg Ellis said excess water in the electrical boxes caused a transformer to blow.

Tupelo Water and Light responded quickly, but repairs will take several hours.

Bus riders were taken home, and parents were asked to pick up their kids.

Drainage ditches were filling up with water across the city.

Tupelo Regional Airport has received more than five inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

The same can be said for most towns along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

County Road 66 in Yalobusha County is closed due to a washed-out culvert.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and not to try and drive through water that covers the entire roadway.

