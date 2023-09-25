Powerball jackpot drawing reaches 4th largest total in Powerball history

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – What would you do with a million dollars? How about $785 million? You could be $2 away from a major payday. The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $785 million. That’s the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

It has been building since July 19 when someone in California hit it big for just over a billion dollars.

Someone here in the Magnolia State just missed it Saturday night, hitting four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number.

They also took the Power Play option, doubling their winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.

By the way, if you decide to take the cash option that jackpot tonight would still be worth $367 million.

You can catch the Powerball drawing live on WCBI at 10 p.m.

