Powerball jackpot increases to whopping $1.9 billion, highest in history

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There still has yet to be a winner for the Powerball jackpot and the prize keeps increasing.

The jackpot now sits at $1.9 billion, which is also the largest number in jackpot history.

After taxes, a person can look forward to a little over $929 million.

This record-breaking jackpot is causing many people in and out of the state to take a risk.

And some people already know what they would do if they win.

“I would build a homeless shelter first and foremost and I would do a lot for the unfortunate,” said Randy Randle, a confident ticket holder.

“I’d be billed less. I’d get a few cars and a few other things and help a lot of people out and I mean some of it would go to charity and that’s pretty much it,” said Brian Coleff, a hopeful billionaire.

The drawing for the lottery will be tonight at 10 o’clock on WCBI News.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter