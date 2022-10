Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re feeling lucky, you have a chance to be $700 million richer, before taxes of course.

The Powerball group says it increased the jackpot thanks to player excitement.

It’s the first time the jackpot reached the $700 million mark in more than a year.

The cash value for the drawing will be $335.7 million.

