Prairie Arts Festival hosts over 200 vendors

The 46th annual Prairie Arts Festival in historic West Point included local art for sale, food, rides, face painting, and more.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prairie Arts Festival took place this weekend in historic downtown West Point. The Growth Alliance hosted the festival and is the main event of Prairie Arts Weekend which included a 5K run, book sale, live music, Juried Arts Contest, 2 Mules at the Museum, and the Mossy Oak Car Show.

Lisa Klutts, the director of the Growth Alliance and Prairie Arts Festival Coordinator, said this is a long-running event.

“The Prairie Arts Festival is an award-winning arts and crafts juried fine arts festival every Labor Day Saturday for 46 years in downtown West Point,” Klutts said. “We have something for the whole family from arts and crafts vendors, to food, to rides for the kids, music, and just lots of things for everybody to do.”

The Prairie Arts Festival drew in hundreds of attendees to enjoy over 200 vendors, festivities, food, and entertainment.

One attendee, Shynary Mosley, said what she was at the festival for, and why everyone should come next year.

“I’m out here with my friends to eat and just buy a lot of stuff that I need, and want,” Mosley said. “Y’all should come to the next festival it’s very fun.”

While the food and music were a big part of the festivities, the showcase of local art was one of the biggest draws for the festival.

Lisa Klutts said the festival brought in artists from all over the region.

“We have artists that come from all over, from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana,” Klutts said.

One vendor, Daisy Holland, shared how she felt about the event and what she hoped would come out of it.

“Everyone’s enjoying themselves a lot of people have come by complimenting my artwork, I’m enjoying myself I’m enjoying seeing everyone it’s amazing I love it,” Holland said. “I hope everyone enjoys themselves and I hope everyone spends a good bit of their money.”

Robert Koch, an attendee and local artist, described the impact of the Prairie Arts Festival, and that everyone in attendance should appreciate the good times that the event provides.

“I think it’s a great thing for people to have a platform to actually elevate themselves and just bring out the talented people, people can see it outside the state lines,” Koch said. “Keep the joy up keep the hate at home and you know keep the joy up. It’s too short of a life that we would be miserable, it’s a wonderful day wonderful people out there, keep the positive attitude.”

Prairie Arts Festival Site: https://www.prairieartsfestival.org/

