Prairie man dies in early morning house fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prairie man dies in a house fire early Friday morning.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 73-year-old Quincy A. McMillan Jr. died in the fire around 1:33 a.m.

McMillan’s brother lives next door. He said he woke up to the smell of smoke. Once outside, he noticed his brother’s house was engulfed in flames.

He then called Monroe 911 and Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Hamilton, Cedar Creek, and Una Fire Departments also responded to the call.

Family members said McMillan was the only person home at the time of the fire.

They say there was no electricity in the house and McMillan was using a small propane tank and heater to stay warm.

The cause of death is smoke inhalation. An autopsy is not planned.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.