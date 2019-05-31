Prairie Opportunity celebrates Community Action Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mckee Park in Starkville played host to Prairie Opportunity’s Community Action Day.

The organization’s goal was to provide area residents with opportunities to better themselves through education, employment, and housing.

The event included vendors like Habitat for Humanity and Starkville Utilities among others.

“I hope that this event provides information for the people to know that there are resources available to assist them. It’s about helping them to become self-sufficient. So, we try to remove any barriers that prevent them from becoming self-sufficient,” said Prairie Opportunity’s Executive Director Laura Marshall.

Marshall said community action is celebrated every year during the month of May.