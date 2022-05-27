Prairie Opportunity host “Action Day” for help in different communities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Knowing what resources are available in your community can be a big help.

That’s why Prairie Opportunity hosts its “Action Day” each year.

The event allows agencies in the community to set up booths to let folks know about the services they provide.

Prairie Opportunity provides case management to low-income families, elderly, and disabled populations.

Organizers hope this day helps people solve issues they may be facing.

“Today, we set aside to represent our community, to give back, because we are trying to give back because we are trying to give back because we are trying to get our citizens to become self-sufficient and be able to be productive citizens,” said Deloria Stewart, Prairie Opportunity.

Action Day was held at McKee Park in Starkville and featured vendors from Oktibbeha, Clay, Noxubee, Lowndes, and Webster Counties.