Prentiss County deputy hopeful random acts of kindness will have domino effect

Project Domino Effect funds random acts of kindness throughout the area

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputy has started a project that promotes random acts of kindness across the region.

The movement is catching on like the “Domino Effect.”

Deputy Hunter Walton was inspired to encourage random acts of kindness throughout the area, by a lady he never even met.

“Me and my wife, she worked with a lady and she was a big inspiration, that lady passed away and she was a definition of what a really good citizen should be, she left behind two small children, and I wanted to one day go back and see these children one day and say, the stories I heard about your mother really touched me,” Deputy Walton said.

That is how “Project Domino Effect” was born. The nonprofit uses donations to fund random acts of kindness. Deputy Walton hopes Project Domino will help promote unity throughout all Prentiss County schools.

“We have seen kind of a separate, between all schools, but for one time we want to work together, because, whether you live in the middle of Booneville, or on County Road 8160, we are all Prentiss County,” Walton said.

A promotional video shares the message and goal of the Project Domino Effect. Individuals and businesses have helped out. Girlie Girl Originals will print shirts with all school mascots, and Attorney Casey Lott donated his time to get the 501c3 started.

“For me, showing random acts of kindness to someone, to strangers, can really bring unity, we live in a country that’s pretty divided, why not take the opportunity to do that,” said Cody Bullock, of ‘Girlie Girl Originals.’

“It’s a great idea, it’s definitely something our community needs and great to see someone galvanize our community and bring them together,” said Attorney Casey Lott.

“I was on board right off the bat, we couldn’t have anyone more enthusiastic than deputy Walton, I think everyone that has come in contact with him can attest to that, shows he has a true heart for this community,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

While the project Domino Effect started in Prentiss County, the goal is to have it spread to other cities and counties throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Project Domino Effect is holding a car show in November. Proceeds will help Tupelo-based “Fleet Feet” provide shoes for students, selected by counselors, at all Prentiss County schools.

facebook.com/projectdominoeffect