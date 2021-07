PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a stolen motorcycle.

This Can-Am Ryker, 3 wheeled motorcycle was stolen from a home on Highway 370 west of Baldwyn on Friday morning, July 16th.

- Advertisement -

If you know where it is, or have any other information about this crime, call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office, or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.