Prentiss County becomes latest burn ban enactment

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County becomes the latest county to enact a burn ban.

This is the most recent list from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Nine counties in the viewing area have burning restrictions.

In Lowndes and Union Counties, that burn ban begins Sunday.

Each county could have a different end date for the restriction.

For more information, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info

