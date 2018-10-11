Preparations Underway For Annual ‘Dogtrot Heritage Festival’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Final preparations are underway for a festival that takes guests back in time.

The annual “Dogtrot Heritage Festival” kicks off Friday at Tupelo’s Oren Dunn Museum. It is an opportunity for people to see how daily life was in Lee County during the 1800s.

- Advertisement -

There will be blacksmith demonstrations, living history exhibits, and many more activities and music. . On Friday, the festival will host schools from across the area and on Saturday, it is opened to the public.

“The history of Tupelo, Lee County and the surrounding area is so rich and diverse. This is just going to bring another aspect that people don’t normally see, there is no other place in Tupelo to have this kind of atmosphere, to take a step back to simpler times, the 1800s and learn about life during that time,” said Rae Mathis, curator of the Oren Dunn Museum.

It all takes place at the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park. The festival runs throughout the day Saturday.