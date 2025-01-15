Preparations underway for MLK celebration in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Final preparations are underway for a weekend-long celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Tupelo’s Committee For King has organized four days of events, starting Friday evening, January 17, with the “Who’s Got Talent” showcase at the Civic Auditorium.

The Committee for King Awards banquet will be held Saturday night, January 18, and the MLK Motorcade and Commemorative Service will take place Monday, January 20. Pastor Charles Penson said people are being asked to volunteer as part of the Day of Service.

“We are inviting folks to help with Habitat for Humanity. We are doing Tupelo Clean up with Tupelo Clean and Beautiful and meeting at Tupelo Carver School to pick up trash in the community. The free health clinic is part of that and we have these stickers we’re giving out. We encourage folks, if you volunteer with a community non-profit, to take a selfie,” said Penson.

Pastor Penson is asking those who take and post the selfies to use the hashtag, ‘The Dream It Starts With Me.” For a complete lineup, you can go to the Committee for King Facebook page.

