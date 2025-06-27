Preparations underway for second annual rodeo in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The stage is set at the Lowndes County Arena and Pavilion for the second annual benefit rodeo.

This is the second benefit rodeo geared toward lending a helping hand to the United Way, Loaves and Fishes, Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Department Honor Guard, and the Lowndes county master gardeners scholarship fund.

The event costs $20, and kids under five get in free.

Organizers said a lot of hard work and support go into planning this event, and they can’t wait to see it all come together.

“They’ve been working on this event for three or four months now. It takes a committee to do something like this, and when you’ve got a committee like this with this caliber, they have a better show because they touch so many lives,” said Rodeo Producer Luke Lummus.

“We thank our sponsors. We have an arena full of banners out there. The clouds have been roaring, but tonight and tomorrow night crowd needs to be what’s roaring,” said Benefit Rodeo Committee member Jimmy Hildreth.

if you are interested in attending the benefit rodeo, gates open at 5 pm and the rodeo starts at 7 pm each night.

