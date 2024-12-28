Preparing for severe weather and what to do in an emergency

When severe weather is expected it is important to have a plan and supplies ready for the worst, and to stay informed about updates.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tornado sirens are a familiar sound in this part of the country.

But the wail of a siren shouldn’t be a person’s first indication of severe weather.

When hearing of a chance of severe weather you need to prepare for the worst said Cindy Lawrence, the Lowndes County Emergency Management director.

“Start preparing now,” Lawrence said. “And the one thing I want people to do is you have a cell phone, start downloading weather apps right now so you can monitor the weather closely. Get your flashlights, extra batteries, any kind of nonperishable items you need in your house, please get that also.”

Having multiple sources for weather updates is important, things such as TV news, weather radios, weather apps, HyperReach for some counties, and monitoring your local emergency management service’s Facebook pages.

These updates are essential for knowing when to take shelter said Captain Murphy Buckner with Columbus Fire and Rescue.

“Stay aware of what’s going on,” Buckner said. “If they say that it’s time to take shelter, you know that’s something that you need to do.”

Lawrence described how to take shelter in your own residence.

“Go to a storage room within your house,” Lawrence said. “If you got a bicycle helmet or a big pot that you can put over your head that you’re trying to protect your head. Go into a sturdy room with no outside walls and no windows and stay there until the storm passes.”

Local emergency management services also post local storm shelter availability on Facebook.

Having a plan in the event of an emergency is another way people should prepare.

Part of that plan includes staying calm and giving detailed information to 911 if something does happen.

Buckner describes the importance of accurately giving information to 911.

“Giving good information to 911 when you call, being able to give them a good location so that we know where to go,” Buckner said. “Being able to give a, you know, paint a clear picture to 911 of what what exactly is going on. The better the information we get prior to arrival, the more that we can come prepared for in the event of an emergency.”

Emergency management urges the public to only call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Lawrence shared how it feels to help the community in the event of a disaster, and that they are always prepared.

“Well, it makes me feel really good,” Lawrence said. “You know the only sad part about it is when there is a disaster and you can’t protect every person. That’s why we tell people just be prepared. That we’re here to assist you, we’re ready. We’re sitting on ready and just waiting until the disaster comes into the community. We can’t stop a disaster, but we can be prepared for it when it happens.”

Multiple rounds of storms could be seen with this coming system.

There is the potential for up to 70mph winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

