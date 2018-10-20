The price we’ll spend on pets continues to rise

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While the interest in farming among some may be going down, the price we’ll pay to pamper and care for our pets is going up.

The American Pet Products Association says last year, Americans spent nearly $70 billion on pet products and vet care.

- Advertisement -

That’s a four percent increase from 2017.

The study found most of the money goes towards food, followed by vet care.

Pet technology products are also growing.

The numbers came as no surprise to Co-op Manager Terri Tomlinson.

“That is a very large number, but people do love their pets. Their pets are part of the family. They are not just an animal anymore,” said Tomlinson.

The group says live animal purchases, for the first time in four years, has not declined but remained steady.