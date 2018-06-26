New York: Primary results after polls close at 9 p.m.

Perhaps the most interesting race in New York is happening in the 11th Congressional District, where former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm, a convicted felon, is running for his old seat against GOP incumbent Dan Donovan.

Donovan, considered the more establishment candidate of the two, is the man Mr. Trump is backing. But Grimm has tried to frame his image as closer to Mr. Trump’s, and has been leading Donovan in recent polls.

“Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November…and his opponent will not,” Mr. Trump tweeted in March. “Remember Alabama. We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat.”

Mr. Trump was referring to Republican Roy Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. During the special primary in Alabama, Moore beat the more establishment candidate, but in the end, lost to Jones after allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with underage girls when he was in his 30s.

New York City Democratic Reps. Carolyn Malone, Yvette Clark, and Joe Crowley are also facing primary challenges from progressive insurgents on Tuesday.