Pro-Trump demonstrators to serenade Capitol Hill ahead of impeachment vote

As the House of Representatives prepares to take a historic vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Trump, some of the president’s supporters are planning to serenade Capitol Hill with Christmas carols rebuking Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

The demonstration, organized by conservative activist group Public Advocate, will feature “Rudy’s Singing Reindeer” and hit various locations around the U.S. Capitol to sing parodies of traditional carols.

Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate, said the demonstrators are “responding to the absurd daily fabrications of the phony congressional hearings and the Judiciary Committee’s vote to impeach” Mr. Trump.

The group of anti-impeachment carolers will sing parodies of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” The three revised songs take aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden, while praising Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, as a “hard-nosed lawyer.”

The pro-Trump demonstrators are scheduled to start at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station and sing in front of CNN’s offices. They will also carol in a Virginia suburb Wednesday evening, as the House prepares to hold its final votes on impeaching Mr. Trump.

The impeachment of Mr. Trump, spurred by a unanimous whistleblower complaint regarding a July 25 phone call the president held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has led Americans from coast-to-coast to take to the streets in support of House Democrats’ efforts.

On Tuesday night, tens of thousands of people marched in support of impeachment as part of demonstrations spearheaded by liberal groups. Supporters of the House’s efforts have also gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The votes on the two articles, which would be an extraordinary rebuke by the lower chamber if they are passed, is the culmination of House Democrats’ months-long investigation into whether Mr. Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

Democrats argue the president pressured Zelensky to publicly announce investigations into Biden and a Ukrainian gas company that employed his son Hunter, as the Trump administration withheld military assistance to Ukraine.

The two articles of impeachment charge Mr. Trump with abusing his power for his personal, political gain and obstructing Congress in the course of the House’s probe by ordering administration officials and agencies not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents.

The momentous vote Wednesday is set to take place in the evening and the House is expected to impeach Mr. Trump along party lines, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.