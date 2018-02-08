Promise Taylor Swats School-Record In Loss To #14 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WCBI) – Freshman Promise Taylor put on a historic performance, but the Rebels fell at No. 14 Texas A&M, 83-54, at Reed Arena on Thursday night.

Taylor entered the night at 61 blocks on the season, needing six to tie the single-season record of 67 set by Shawn Goff in 2008. Tonight, she blew by that with an absurd 10 blocks to go along with a near triple-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Taylor set the single-game record in blocks as well, breaking the seven Susan Byrd had vs. Southern during the 1993-94 season. Her 10 blocks tonight ranks as the most by anyone in the SEC this season, as well as third-most in the NCAA this year. The 13 team blocks tonight break the previous record of 11 set vs. Memphis in 1998-99 and tie for the most by an SEC team this year.

Taylor was one of four Rebels in double-digit figures, joining Alissa Alston – who scored 17 points for the fifth time in the last six games – Torri Lewis (12 points, 4-of-9 3PT) and Chyna Nixon (career-high 11 points).

The Rebels return home for a Sunday afternoon contest against Alabama, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. CT inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss.