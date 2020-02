OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An effort to combat human trafficking in Mississippi led to a prostitution arrest in Oxford.

Nicholas Pittman, 23, of Grenada, was charged with promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit robbery.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Pittman’s arrest was part of an ongoing operation to stop human trafficking in the area.

The Northeast and Northwest Human Trafficking task forces helped the Oxford Police Department with the arrest.