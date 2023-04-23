Proms have changed over the years and are now flashier than ever

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Prom season is here; for graduating high school seniors, it is a time to shine and sparkle. It is prom week and Porsha Fields stopped by M & K Ladies Wear to get last-minute alterations on her daughter’s dress.

Fields said her daughter chose her dress carefully for the elegant event.

It’s been busy at M and K Ladies Wear in the Mall at Barnes Crossing. M and K also have a men’s store in the mall. Ladies Store manager, Dieynaba Diong said there are a lot of choices when it comes to finding that perfect prom outfit.

“Sequins, velvet, jewels, and lots of bling. We have rhinestones, and some dresses have diamonds. We are going into spring, we like more vibrant colors and stuff like that,” said Diong.

When it comes to prom outfits for guys, getting the right jacket is important, but really, it’s just the first step, there are also accessories, shoes, hats, bow ties, and belts, the possibilities are endless.

Emilee Bennett and Keleigh Jones were browsing the merchandise at M & K Men’s store. They say there’s something for all tastes, whether over the top or traditional.

“I honestly think it’s for people to stand out in the crowd. It just brings the vibe together, to be honest,” said Jones.

Prom season began in March and runs through May for area schools.