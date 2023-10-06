Propst park plans to revitalize appear to be on hold

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans to revitalize Propst Park in Columbus appear to be on hold at least for now.

This summer the city council voted to borrow $3 million for park improvements.

The plans include resurfacing baseball fields, adding a pickleball court, and adding to the splash pad.

During a special meeting this morning, the city’s CFO James Brigham recommended the council accept a bid for a loan at 5.3%.

Mayor Keith Gaskin broke a tie, rejecting the bid.

Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones, who voted to accept the bid, said he was surprised by the lack of support but is optimistic they’ll get the deal done.

“It’s not dead. It’s not dead. All we gotta do is come back next week. And if we get out there and see if we can get a better interest rate; contact some local banks and see if they put in bids. And if we can get that done or if the interest doesn’t go up with can proceed with the interest rate that we have,” said Jones.

The council faced opposition from a group of citizens who opposed getting the extra funds to make the improvements at Propst Park.

