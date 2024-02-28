Propst Park progress: $4M project is underway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A lot of action is going on at Propst Park here in Columbus. The $4 million project includes new turf baseball fields, playground equipment, new gym flooring, lighting, and paving.

Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens said the conversion of softball fields to baseball fields is taking shape.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s been like a struggle but to actually look over here and see where they are at right now…we got one… two… three… fields that they are doing right now. They come in with the first level of gravel, with the heavy set gravel then they gotta come back with some fine gravel that’s over here and once they do that, then they can keep ready to lay the turf,” said Mickens.

Councilman Stephen Jones said there’s a lot more work to be done, but he believed the end result would be worth it.

“They’re gonna redo the nets around here on these batting cages. If you look over here to the tennis courts. If you look over here to the tennis courts, they’re gonna have pickleball and tennis. They’re working on those. They’re getting ready to take the bids for those. So overall, it’s just gonna be a great project. People talk about safety but a lot of people still come out here even in the condition that it was. So imagine if we have a great park for people to play in. It’s gonna be a great, great day,” said Jones.

Renovations at Propst Park come in four phases. Right now, construction is in the very first phase. And as always, we will keep our viewers updated on the renovation process and what it entails.

