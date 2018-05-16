Prosecutors: 10 “tortured” kids waterboarded, shot with crossbow

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — California prosecutors say 10 children rescued from a filthy, abusive home were subjected to “waterboarding,” shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them. Solano County prosecutors included the details in a motion to increase the bail of Ina Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse Wednesday.

She has not entered a plea.

- Advertisement -

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen.

Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

Solano County Sheriff’s Office

The report also states that when police arrived at the Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth. The children are ages 4 months to 12 years.

Prosecutors charged Ina Rogers, 31, in Solano Superior Court with nine counts of felony child abuse, saying she caused the children to be in a situation likely to produce great bodily injury and death. Rogers did not enter a plea, but has previously denied allegations her children were harmed.

Her husband, Jonathan Allen, faces multiple charges of torture and felony child abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in Solano County Jail on $5.2 million bail.

Judge William J. Pendergast agreed with the deputy district attorney’s request to set bail at $495,000, saying Rogers “may not be a danger to the public at large, but these charges make clear she is a danger to the children.”

Allen also denies the allegations. An attorney who represented Rogers in court Wednesday declined to comment after the hearing.

Solano County authorities previously said the children suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

Rogers told reporters Monday that the allegations against her and her husband are false.

The children’s father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of felony torture and nine counts of felony child abuse and is being held on $5.2 million bail.

Earlier Tuesday, Allen said he is “not an animal” and he’s confident he will be acquitted.

He told KCRA-TV from Solano County Jail on Tuesday that the children have been brainwashed into thinking they were abused.

Allen said his German shepherd puppy destroyed the bathrooms but the household functions well with the older kids helping with the younger ones.

He said he wants to tell the children he loves them..

Solano County court records show that Allen was charged in 2011 with domestic violence. In that case he was charged with four felonies including corporal injury, assault with a firearm and criminal threats.

The records identify the victim in 2011 as Allen’s spouse and list her initials, I.R. Prosecutors alleged Allen used a .22 caliber revolver in some of the crimes.

He pleaded no contest to corporal injury as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 180 days and three years of probation.

Prosecutors dropped the other charges.

It’s unclear whether any California government agencies had an opportunity to intervene in the years authorities claim the 10 children suffered “horrific” abuse inside their suburban home.

Rogers, told reporters that social services interviewed the kids three years ago but nothing came of the visit and her children were returned to her.

A lawyer for Solano County child welfare officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Rogers said she homeschooled the children, but there is no record she registered with the state as required by law.