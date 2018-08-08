Prosecutors charge top figure in $400M-plus pharmacy fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are filing criminal charges against a pharmacist they say is one of the central figures in a $400 million health care fraud.

Thomas E. Spell Jr. of Ridgeland was charged Wednesday with one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

- Advertisement -

Spell faces a charge filed by prosecutors, not an indictment, often a sign a defendant intends to plead guilty. Spell is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Hattiesburg. Lawyers for Spell didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

So far, 10 others have been convicted or indicted.

Prosecutors say Spell co-owned Medworx Compounding, a Ridgeland pharmacy.

Spell faces up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors also want him to forfeit more than $26 million in financial assets, vehicles and property.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)