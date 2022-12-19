Protect pipes, plants, pet, people as temperature drops

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s finally beginning to feel like Christmas. Temperatures are dropping and by week’s end, the area may be in the single digits.

Now is the time to start thinking about the four Ps we hear about from our First Alert meteorologists.

Be sure to protect your pipes by insulating them, sealing leaks, letting your water drip a bit, and opening your cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks.

Also, bring in or cover your plants. And, the frigid tempetures might be more than your pets can stand, so find a place inside for them.

And finally, check on people who may not have proper heating or a warm place to stay.