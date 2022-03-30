Protect your pets during extreme weather

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live with pets, you know that extreme weather can cause extreme reactions.

When storms hit, pets often go missing. Area humane societies want to make sure that you include Fluffy and Fido in your emergency plans.

Long before the storms strike, you can get your pets microchipped. This makes it easier to identify them and get them home when a lost pet is found.

If your furry friend does runoff in the storm when the weather clears check with your local Humane Society.

But even before that, you can look to social media.

“We will usually put out a Facebook post to spread the news everywhere, and if the animal does have a microchip, we will contact the owner, and then we will post pictures on our Facebook and website as well,” said Shelly Edwards, Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

The experts agree that the Number One way to keep your animal friends safe is to keep them inside with you if you can.