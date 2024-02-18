PTSD 911 screening set for February 19 in Oxford

Incidents of suicide and depression are higher than average among first responders and one filmmaker is bringing awareness to the problem, and hoping to find solutions.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – There is no such thing as a routine call, a routine traffic stop, or a routine day for first responders.

Conrad Weaver is a documentary filmmaker whose latest project is called “PTSD 911.”

It is a documentary about real people who choose to work in these types of professions.

A screening of the movie will take place Monday, Feb. 19 in Oxford.

Weaver said he wants to raise awareness about the problem encourage first responders to ask for help and motivate those in power to take action.

” Because we all want healthy first responders in our community, and so many times, many first responders are not healthy, but they continue to work, they show up, we call 9 1 1 and they show up, no matter what, but so many times they are broken and I want to help fix that, through this film and raising that awareness and making it ok to ask for help.”

National FOP, Fraternal Order of Police, did a study and they found out one of the top stressors wasn’t scenes they go to, it was internal management, politics of organizations themselves, law enforcement agencies, first responder agencies are short staffed, there are lot fewer people out there doing this work.”

PTSD 9 1 1 will be screened on Monday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 at Pinelake Church in Oxford.

