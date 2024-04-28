Seniors of “Mayor’s Youth Council” honored for accomplishments

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Graduating seniors who are part of Aberdeen’s “Mayor’s Youth Council” were honored recently for their accomplishments.

A ceremony was held for the graduating seniors in the program.

Mayor Charles Scott started the youth council when he was elected several years ago.

Members take part in community service projects and also take field trips to learn more about history, leadership, and core character traits.

The ceremony also allowed incoming Mayor Dwight Stevens to visit with some of the young leaders.

Stevens says he is looking forward to continuing the work of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

“When they start talking about giving back to the community how they enjoy doing the event in Nashville, working with Wounded Warriors, those are significant things, because the average child will not be out on Saturday morning giving of their time,” Scott said.

“It is also telling them to speak up and get out and take a leadership role because if they sit on the back row, things will pass them by, be heard, seen, take that role, so others will see and we will help them in the future,” Dwight said.

Stevens will be sworn in, along with other elected officials on May 7 at 5 in the evening at Aberdeen City Hall.

