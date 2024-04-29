Rain chance to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we wrap up a warm and dry weekend, Monday brings rain back into the area. Showers could linger into early Tuesday morning, but mid-week looks dry and warm. Slight rain chances come back into the forecast to end out the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Pleasant and breezy. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and wind gusts up to 20mph. Low temperatures will be comfortable in the low to mid-60s.

MONDAY: A cold front will bring a weakening batch of rain into the area to start off the week. This shower activity will begin around lunchtime for western communities and will push east through the afternoon. By the evening, most of us will dry out but some spotty areas of rain will linger. High temperatures will back off a couple of degrees due to the clouds and rain, peaking at 79.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain, and even isolated downpours, are possible overnight. Low: 61.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High: 82.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry and warm days as highs jump into the mid-80s. A low chance for showers comes back on Friday just in time for the Market Street Festival in Columbus. Stay with WCBI as we continue to iron out the forecast.