Public universities cannot require COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The board that governs Mississippi’s public universities is prohibiting schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff. The board’s vote on Friday was the second on the matter. On Aug. 27, board members voted not to require that public university students be vaccinated against COVID-19. Communications Director Caron Blanton said the board took another vote because there was confusion over whether individual schools could choose to mandate the shots if they wished to. The new policy only allows institutions to require the vaccine in clinical settings.