Qualifying in special election for Caledonia alderman begins

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Qualifying begins in a special election for Caledonia alderman.

The qualifying period will be open until January 24.

50 registered voters in Caledonia must sign the petition in order to qualify.

The alderperson position came open after Matt Furnari was elected to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

