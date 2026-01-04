Quiet End to Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm conditions are expected as we start the first full week of 2026. Rain chances return late next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the mid-30’s overnight with clouds beginning to clear from our area.

SUNDAY: Sunny conditions will last through most of the day, with clouds beginning to build in once again tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper-50’s and lower-60’s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will stall in the lower-70’s for most of the week, before a strong cold front cools us down at the end of the week. Rain chances return on Wednesday night, with rain and storms expected on both Thursday and Friday.