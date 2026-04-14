Quiet & Warm Weather Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the next couple of days before some rain chances return towards the latter half of the week!

TODAY: Mostly sunny conditions will remain all day for Tuesday. Unfortunately the dry pattern continues with rain not in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will continue into the overnight hours. Lows will be comfortable once again dropping down into the upper 50s.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Many of us are dealing with drought conditions with the dry pattern that has been dominating the area for the past couple of weeks. We do see a few opportunities for rain later on this week. An isolated storm chance will take place for Thursday before a more scattered storm chance moves in Saturday afternoon and into the overnight hours.