TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Rachel Shumaker wins the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

Rachel Shumaker is from Pontotoc and was Miss Northeast Mississippi, before winning the pageant Saturday night.

Shumaker’s platform is called “I am Titanium”, inspired by the lyrics of the song “Titanium.”

Her platform is based on her personal story of overcoming scoliosis and empowering people to overcome obstacles.

Shumaker will also be a spokeswoman for Mississippi Highway Patrol’s DRIVE campaign, which stands for Driving Requires Initiative, Values, and Education.

That campaign aims to help reduce the number of teen driving fatalities statewide.

“I’m so excited to work for the Mississippi Highway Patrol promoting the DRIVE campaign but also to work with this incredible team of volunteers, that’s what Miss Volunteer America is all about, is volunteerism, I’m really excited to recruit more girls to participate in this organization, it’s been an incredible week here in Tupelo and I want as many young women as possible in Mississippi to have this opportunity,” said Shumaker.

Shumaker will represent Mississippi at the National Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Tennessee.

In the meantime, she will travel across the state as Miss Volunteer Mississippi.