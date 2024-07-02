Railroad worker finds body in Lowndes County

A railroad worker found a dead body in Lowndes County on Tuesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowdnes County Sheriff’s deputies and the coroner continue to investigate after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Lowndes County deputies, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, and Coroner Greg Merchant were on the scene collecting evidence after the call came out.

Hawkins tells WCBI that the railroad worker called 911 after finding a man lying on the side of the railroad track on Smith Road, that is just off Military Road.

A makeshift shelter was close by with food and clothing inside.

“Approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a railroad worker found a gentleman on the side of the railroad, appeared to be deceased. He notified us and we have confirmed that we do have one male subject deceased. At this point, we don’t see any foul play. We don’t see any trauma to the body. This is an ongoing investigation and at this time, we’re not gonna release the name of the victim until we can make notification to the family. At that point, the coroner will make the notification and release the name of the body,” Hawkins told WCBI.

Hawkins went on to say the extreme heat we are experiencing could have played a role in the man’s death.