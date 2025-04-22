Rain and occasional storm chances continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stalled front with lots of Gulf moisture will yield higher-than-usual rain chances through mid-week.

TUESDAY: As moisture lingers in the vicinity of a stalled frontal zone, scattered to occasionally numerous showers and a few storms are likely through the day. Highs will likely hold in the 70s thanks to widespread cloud coverage and off/on rain coverage.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With the loss of daytime heating, the coverage of showers and storms should lessen overnight. A few passing showers are still possible with lows in the low 60s.

WED/THU: More of the same. While the coverage of scattered rain and storms may vary place to place, the chance of rain will remain ~40-50%.

FRI/WEEKEND: Isolated to scattered showers stick around Friday but may begin to decrease slightly into the weekend. Highs will rebound several degrees back into the lower and possibly middle 80s.