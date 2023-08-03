Rain and Storms Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another hot and stormy week ahead of us! Today we will see partly cloudy skies to start off early just ahead of rain and storm chances later this evening. With extremely hot temperatures for today, we are under a Heat Advisory until 8p.m. tonight. Looking ahead into next week, temperatures will stick into the low to mid 90s with rain chances on the way.

TODAY – Be prepared for this heat today! It will be very hot and humid today, so temperatures will be climbing! We will reach a high of 100 today, so we are under a Heat Advisory until 8p.m. tonight. Be sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated today. Most of us will see partly cloudy skies to start off this Thursday morning, but cloud coverage will begin to build into the area just ahead of a few isolated thunderstorms this evening.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be another hot day, but thankfully not as hot as today. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 90s for tomorrow afternoon. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow, so be sure to have your rain jacket handy. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will cool back off into the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK – Slightly cooler temperatures are in store for next week along with more rain chances.