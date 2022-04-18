Rain and storms move out tonight, drier weather moves in behind it

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rain and storms are finally moving out. We’ll start to clear up on Monday, setting the stage for a much more relaxed week of weather.

MONDAY: Skies will gradually start to clear as the day goes on. We should see a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon. High near 64 degrees. Windy at times.

TUESDAY: Clear and sunny skies! High near 66 degrees. Winds calmer.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds build back into the region, but we stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies. High near 71 degrees. Windy at times.

THURSDAY: Temps jump into the upper 70s! Partly cloudy skies. Winds becoming southeast at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The remainder of the forecast period will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the 80s. Our next chance for rain may come Sunday 4/23, but there’s a lot of uncertainty since it’s a week away. That being said, we’ll keep Sunday’s rain chance low at 20%. Otherwise, enjoy this upcoming week of beautiful, warm, and sunny April weather!