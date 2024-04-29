Rain chance, beginning and ending the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be warm this week, sticking to the 80s. Monday night scattered showers will likely continue into Tuesday morning. Dry conditions for the middle of the week. More showers and possibly a few storms ending the week too.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds and scattered rain are likely to continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will be mild, falling into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: A few light showers might continue into the early morning hours. Eventually, rain and clouds will clear out. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s. Low temperatures will remain mild, but slightly cooler as they drop into the upper 50s.

WED/THURS: Heating up! High temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 80s! On top of that, it is also going to be a mostly clear day. There will be very few clouds in the sky to block the sun. Thursday will start reintroducing clouds back into our sky. Hopefully, we can all sneak out to enjoy it some.

FRIDAY: Next round of showers and storms will push in from the West. Severe threats are limited to none, for now. Stay updated!